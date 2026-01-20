Ministerial Intervention Boosts Jute Sector: Stock Limits Revised

In response to soaring raw jute prices, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has initiated measures to stabilize the market. The ministry increased stock limits for jute mills while decreasing them for traders, a move designed to protect the interests of jute farmers and ensure sufficient raw material for mills.

Efforts to combat hoarding were intensified, with the Office of the Jute Commissioner identifying those exceeding stock limits. Meanwhile, jute bag prices have seen incremental hikes, reaching Rs 87.20 per bag, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to industry stability and farmer welfare, especially in West Bengal.

The government has vowed enhanced support for the Jute ICARE Scheme, aiming to improve productivity and profitability for jute producers. Additionally, the Jute Corporation of India Limited reported increased profits, underscoring the sector's resilience amid challenging market conditions.