Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Global Tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court issued three decisions on Tuesday but postponed its ruling on President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The court did not specify when the tariff decision will be made, maintaining its usual practice of not pre-announcing future ruling dates.
Updated: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST
The United States Supreme Court, in a series of actions on Tuesday, issued three key decisions. However, it left unresolved the highly anticipated case concerning the legality of former President Donald Trump's global tariffs.
The court, adhering to its traditional discretion, refrained from announcing a date for the next set of rulings, maintaining the suspense surrounding the tariff case.
As is customary, the court does not disclose in advance which specific rulings will be released on forthcoming dates, leaving many in anticipation.
