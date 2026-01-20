Left Menu

Chornobyl Power Plant Reconnected Amidst Russian Air Strikes

Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has rejoined the national power grid after a Russian air assault on energy sites. Despite the attack, radiation levels remain normal. Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported the site lost off-site power, recalling its history as the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:47 IST
Chornobyl Power Plant Reconnected Amidst Russian Air Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has successfully reconnected to the national power grid following a dramatic Russian airstrike targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Despite the severity of the attack, officials confirmed that radiation levels remain stable and safe.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had previously announced that the Chornobyl plant, infamous for being the location of the world's worst civil nuclear disaster, experienced a complete loss of off-site power due to the assault. This incident highlighted the ongoing tensions and the precarious nature of energy security in the region.

According to Ukraine's energy ministry, efforts to restore connectivity were swift and effective, assuring the public and the international community of the plant's safety. The situation remains under close monitoring as geopolitical tensions continue to affect critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

 Global
2
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
4
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026