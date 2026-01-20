Chornobyl Power Plant Reconnected Amidst Russian Air Strikes

Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has successfully reconnected to the national power grid following a dramatic Russian airstrike targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Despite the severity of the attack, officials confirmed that radiation levels remain stable and safe.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had previously announced that the Chornobyl plant, infamous for being the location of the world's worst civil nuclear disaster, experienced a complete loss of off-site power due to the assault. This incident highlighted the ongoing tensions and the precarious nature of energy security in the region.

According to Ukraine's energy ministry, efforts to restore connectivity were swift and effective, assuring the public and the international community of the plant's safety. The situation remains under close monitoring as geopolitical tensions continue to affect critical infrastructure.

