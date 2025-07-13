Left Menu

Mahathir Mohamad: Former Prime Minister Released from Hospital at 100

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, aged 100, was discharged from a hospital following fatigue-related issues after celebrating his birthday. With a history of heart problems, Mahathir was under observation at the National Heart Institute. He drove himself to the celebration, marking both his and his wife's birthdays.

Malaysian former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, following an admission due to fatigue after celebrating his 100th birthday. The announcement was made by his office.

Having served for over two decades as the leader of Malaysia, Mahathir has faced recurring health challenges, notably heart issues that required multiple bypass operations. His latest hospital visit was due to fatigue, following a respiratory infection hospitalization just last month.

A physician and a former member of parliament, Mahathir was seen driving himself to his birthday celebration, coinciding with his wife's 99th birthday. At the event, he reportedly cycled until displaying signs of tiredness, local media reported. Mahathir previously served as prime minister until 2003, later returning to office in 2018, before the administration's collapse due to internal conflicts.

