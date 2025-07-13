Congress Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation in Assam

The Congress party has brought serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of orchestrating a scheme to remove opposition supporters from the electoral rolls in Assam. This accusation arises as part of claims of biased electoral roll revisions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra criticized the Election Commission's role, arguing it has become a partisan entity under government influence. He cited the uncommunicative revision of voter lists in Bihar as evidence of the Commission's lack of transparency.

Former MP Ripun Bora highlighted similar manipulative tactics used in Maharashtra and raised concerns about similar occurrences in Assam. Bora emphasized the imperative for the EC to maintain neutrality and urged for vigilance to expose any undemocratic actions during the revision process.

