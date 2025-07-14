Trump's Hope for Middle East Peace: A Ceasefire in Sight
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the success of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. The proposal aims for a 60-day truce, involving hostage releases and Israeli military withdrawals. Trump anticipates a resolution by next week with U.S. backing for the discussions.
During a press briefing on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his optimism regarding the discussions aimed at establishing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The United States is advocating for a 60-day truce, featuring a phased release of hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain parts of Gaza. The initiative also includes negotiations to ultimately resolve the ongoing conflict.
President Trump stated, 'We are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week.'
