Trump's Hope for Middle East Peace: A Ceasefire in Sight

During a press briefing on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his optimism regarding the discussions aimed at establishing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The United States is advocating for a 60-day truce, featuring a phased release of hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain parts of Gaza. The initiative also includes negotiations to ultimately resolve the ongoing conflict.

President Trump stated, 'We are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week.'

(With inputs from agencies.)