Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

Rosatom has evacuated nearly 100 people from Iran, retaining key personnel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant. This move follows U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The evacuated group includes employees' children and non-essential staff. Rosatom continues to monitor and assess the situation to ensure personnel safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom has evacuated nearly 100 individuals, primarily employees' children and non-essential staff, from Iran. Yet, qualified personnel continue to oversee operations at Iran's only nuclear power station, Bushehr.

The evacuation follows coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets last Saturday, further destabilizing the region. Rosatom underscores its commitment to adapting precautionary measures in partnership with Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guarantee staff safety.

According to Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's CEO, despite the tumultuous scenario, strategic imperatives necessitate retaining essential personnel to run the Bushehr facility, asserting that nuclear sites must remain untouched amid conflicts.

