Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran

Israel and the United States initiated military strikes against Iran on Saturday, intensifying tensions in the already volatile Middle East. President Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle Tehran's missile capabilities and halt its nuclear ambitions. The international community responded with a mix of concern and condemnation.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former Russian president, expressed skepticism, hinting that negotiations with Iran were never genuine, but rather a strategic ploy.

Prominent world leaders such as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced apprehensions. Macron stressed the escalation's potential to threaten global security, calling for urgent UN intervention and urging Iran to engage in diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)