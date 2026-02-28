Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran

Israel and the US have launched military strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East. International leaders express concern and call for immediate de-escalation and adherence to international law. French President Macron urges the UN Security Council to address the crisis urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:01 IST
Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel and the United States initiated military strikes against Iran on Saturday, intensifying tensions in the already volatile Middle East. President Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle Tehran's missile capabilities and halt its nuclear ambitions. The international community responded with a mix of concern and condemnation.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former Russian president, expressed skepticism, hinting that negotiations with Iran were never genuine, but rather a strategic ploy.

Prominent world leaders such as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced apprehensions. Macron stressed the escalation's potential to threaten global security, calling for urgent UN intervention and urging Iran to engage in diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026