Trump Administration's Tumultuous Decisions Ripple Across Domestic Front

The Trump administration's controversial restructuring of the State Department has led to the firing of over 1,350 employees, amid raging international crises, raising concerns about the U.S.'s diplomatic capabilities. Critics argue this move undermines the country's ability to manage foreign relations.

Meanwhile, a church shooting in Kentucky left three dead, including the suspect. As federal officials defend immigration enforcement actions following a California raid, FEMA's response to Texas floods also faces scrutiny. Moreover, the administration's trade war threats intensify economic tensions with major U.S. trading partners, Mexico and the EU.

In other developments, President Trump's dispute with Rosie O'Donnell escalates, and his potential overhaul of Federal Reserve leadership raises eyebrows. The administration's decision to appeal against the funding cut for Planned Parenthood spotlights ongoing domestic policy challenges.