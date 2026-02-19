Trump's Shutdown Order Halts FEMA Aid Deployment
The Trump administration has ordered a halt on the deployment of FEMA aid workers due to a partial government shutdown. This decision leaves over 300 responders on standby and occurs amidst political disputes over immigration reforms. FEMA's essential disaster operations continue despite funding constraints.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to halt the deployment of aid workers to disaster zones as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) faces a partial shutdown. This is due to unresolved immigration enforcement reforms, according to messages reviewed by Reuters.
The ongoing shutdown has forced a stop-travel order for DHS-funded travel, impacting disaster assistance ventures, as confirmed by internal communications from FEMA. Over 300 disaster responders were put on standby as a result, with some already in training facilities, reported CNN.
While the DHS maintains that travel to active disaster locations continues, restrictions were imposed to adhere to federal law in light of funding limitations blamed on congressional Democrats. Trump highlighted FEMA's constrained response to the recent Potomac River sewage spill, as the agency faces staff reductions and resource challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
