Left Menu

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

President Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of a failed assassination attempt by attending Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. The occasion highlighted both political and international sporting interactions, with Trump engaging with various officials amidst heightened tensions in U.S. relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:35 IST
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump marked a poignant milestone on Sunday, attending the FIFA Club World Cup final where Chelsea triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain, while commemorating the one-year anniversary of an assassination attempt. The event, held at MetLife Stadium, was an intersection of sport and politics.

Following the match, Trump joined in congratulating the athletes, presenting Chelsea with the championship trophy and PSG with their medals. The president, alongside first lady Melania Trump, was warmly received by fans, despite a mix of cheers and boos during their arrival.

The occasion also saw Trump engaging in discussions with international figures, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and representatives from Qatar. Trump took the opportunity to reflect on the incident, attributing his survival to divine intervention and commending the quick response of first responders.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025