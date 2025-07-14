Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium
President Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of a failed assassination attempt by attending Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. The occasion highlighted both political and international sporting interactions, with Trump engaging with various officials amidst heightened tensions in U.S. relations.
President Donald Trump marked a poignant milestone on Sunday, attending the FIFA Club World Cup final where Chelsea triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain, while commemorating the one-year anniversary of an assassination attempt. The event, held at MetLife Stadium, was an intersection of sport and politics.
Following the match, Trump joined in congratulating the athletes, presenting Chelsea with the championship trophy and PSG with their medals. The president, alongside first lady Melania Trump, was warmly received by fans, despite a mix of cheers and boos during their arrival.
The occasion also saw Trump engaging in discussions with international figures, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and representatives from Qatar. Trump took the opportunity to reflect on the incident, attributing his survival to divine intervention and commending the quick response of first responders.