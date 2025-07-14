Omar Abdullah Defies Security to Honor July 13 Martyrs

In a bold move defying security constraints, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with other National Conference leaders, paid respects to the July 13 martyrs at Naqshband Sahib graveyard in Old City, just a day after being placed under house arrest.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah fiercely criticized the Lieutenant Governor and the police for their attempts to prevent his entry to the martyrs' graveyard. He expressed dismay at being kept under house arrest and obstructed from performing fateha, a prayer for the dead.

Despite the tight security measures, Abdullah and his entourage managed to bypass barriers, highlighting the tension and political challenges in the region. He voiced his dissatisfaction with the heavy-handed tactics used by the authorities, emphasizing the importance of honoring the martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)