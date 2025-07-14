Left Menu

Cameroon's Paul Biya Seeks Eighth Term Amid Political Tensions

Cameroon's long-time President, Paul Biya, announced his intention to run for an eighth term amidst political unrest. At 92, Biya has been in power since 1982, facing challenges like corruption and secessionist movements. His announcement highlights issues of prolonged leadership in Africa, sparking calls for democratic change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:48 IST
Cameroon's Paul Biya Seeks Eighth Term Amid Political Tensions
In a surprising, yet anticipated move, Cameroon's 92-year-old president, Paul Biya, declared his candidacy for an eighth term in the upcoming October elections. This announcement comes amid widespread speculation that Biya, often debilitated by illness, would step down, leading to intensified political dynamics within the nation.

Biya, Africa's second-longest-serving leader, has presided over Cameroon since 1982, a tenure riddled with accusations of corruption and civil strife, including a secessionist movement in the English-speaking regions. His long-standing rule has sparked critique and demands for political renewal as citizens face mounting challenges.

His decision to run again underscores broader issues of entrenched authoritarianism in Africa, with countries like Uganda witnessing similar patterns. As some of Biya's supporters defect and launch their own campaigns, the country's political climate remains tense and ripe for potential change.

