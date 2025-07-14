Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed as Goa Governor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended warm congratulations to senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju on his recent appointment as the Governor of Goa.

This announcement has been hailed as a significant milestone for the people of Andhra Pradesh, described by Naidu as a 'moment of great pride'. The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Cabinet for conferring this honor on Raju.

In a statement shared on platform X, Naidu expressed his heartfelt wishes for Raju's successful and fulfilling tenure as the Governor, emphasizing the positive impact this appointment will have on their state.

(With inputs from agencies.)