Fadnavis Jabs Patil Over Direct Benefit Transfers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded humorously to NCP leader Jayant Patil's request for implementing the direct benefit transfer scheme in state welfare programs. Patil highlighted irregularities in construction workers' welfare, referencing Narendra Modi's support for DBT. Fadnavis appreciated Patil's positive comments on Modi's initiatives.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis humorously addressed NCP's Jayant Patil on Monday regarding the implementation of the direct benefit transfer scheme for the state's labor welfare programs. This scheme is a hallmark of the Narendra Modi government.
During an assembly discussion, Patil drew attention to irregularities in the construction workers' welfare board initiatives, questioning why the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism, advocated by Modi for all welfare schemes, wasn't applied to Maharashtra's labor welfare projects.
In a light-hearted reply, Fadnavis remarked, ''I am happy to note that you are speaking positively about Modiji's work.''
(With inputs from agencies.)
