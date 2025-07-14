Left Menu

EU Prepares for Countermeasures Amid Stalled U.S. Trade Talks

EU member states are considering countermeasures if trade negotiations with the U.S. do not progress, according to EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic. Although negotiations are ongoing, any agreement requires approval from EU members and the European Parliament. Sefcovic intends to discuss developments with U.S. counterparts.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU member states are contemplating countermeasures should trade talks with the U.S. falter, according to comments made by Maros Sefcovic, the EU's trade chief, following a meeting in Brussels.

Despite the current impasse, Sefcovic expressed optimism about the potential to continue negotiations, emphasizing that any eventual deal must gain the approval of both EU member states and the European Parliament.

Sefcovic plans to engage with U.S. trade representatives later on Monday to review the current situation and explore paths forward for the negotiations.

