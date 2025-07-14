AAP Appoints New VPs Amid Delhi Electoral Upheaval

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a significant strategic decision by appointing seven Vice Presidents for each of Delhi's Lok Sabha constituencies. Kuldeep Kumar has been named Vice-President for East Delhi, Jarnail Singh for West Delhi, while Rajesh Gupta will oversee North-West Delhi. Other appointments include Rituraj Jha for New Delhi, Brahm Singh Tanwar for South Delhi, Sanjiv Jha for North East Delhi, and Jitender Tomar for Chandani Chowk.

This reshuffling comes after the AAP faced a dramatic defeat in the legislative assembly elections earlier this year, winning only 22 seats compared to 62 in the previous 2020 elections. The loss marked a significant setback for the party, as stalwarts including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were defeated, though Atishi retained her seat. The BJP's historic win, securing 48 seats, brought them back to power in Delhi after 27 years, leaving Congress without a single seat for the third straight election.

Despite the recent election losses, AAP has been able to retain some political clout through successful bypolls in states like Punjab and Gujarat. In the Ludhiana West (Punjab) by-election, AAP's Sanjeev Arora emerged victorious with a margin of 10,637 votes. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat by a substantial margin, suggesting that while AAP faces challenges in Delhi, it continues to make strides elsewhere.

