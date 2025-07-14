Stalled Aid: Egypt's Foreign Minister on the Gaza Agreement
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that nothing has progressed since an agreement between Israel and the EU to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza. This comment was made as he addressed reporters before the EU-Middle East meeting in Brussels.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed disappointment, asserting that progress has yet to be made following the humanitarian aid agreement between Israel and the European Union intended for Gaza.
He conveyed these sentiments to the press shortly before attending the EU-Middle East meeting scheduled in Brussels.
The minister's remarks highlight ongoing concerns regarding the effectiveness and implementation of aid agreements in the region.
