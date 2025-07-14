Left Menu

Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict Mediation Stir Controversy

US President Donald Trump claims he prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan through trade negotiations. He credits his intervention for settling long-standing conflicts, although India maintains a ceasefire was reached through direct military dialogue. Tensions had escalated following cross-border strikes initiated by India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:33 IST
US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that he played a decisive role in preventing a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, attributing his success to trade negotiations.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte, Trump boasted about the US's role in settling various conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as Rwanda and the Congo. Trump suggested that India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war, which was averted through trade discussions.

However, India's official stance contradicts Trump's claims, asserting that the ceasefire came as a result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries, following a period of heightened military activity. India and Pakistan managed to reach an agreement to cease hostilities after intense cross-border strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

