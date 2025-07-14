EU Pushes for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The European Union has observed positive signs of more trucks and supplies entering Gaza. However, EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has indicated that further improvements are essential. This statement comes as she prepares for a meeting with senior officials from the Middle East and EU in Brussels.

Last week, the EU reached an agreement with Israel to ameliorate the humanitarian scenario in the Gaza Strip. The accord includes provisions for increasing aid trucks, opening crossing points, and establishing certain aid routes. Despite the positive developments, Kallas stresses that more efforts are needed to ensure these plans are fully implemented.

Kallas conveyed the message to reporters, asserting that while there are encouraging signs, the measures agreed upon must materialize more effectively on the ground to truly benefit Gaza's populace.