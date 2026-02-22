Left Menu

Middle East Descends into Tension After US Diplomat's Controversial Remarks

Fourteen Arab and Islamic nations, along with Gulf Cooperation Council and other organizations, condemned US envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee, for suggesting Israel's territorial expansion. The joint declaration warned that such comments could destabilize the region, contradicting efforts for a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST
Middle East Descends into Tension After US Diplomat's Controversial Remarks
US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

In a move prompting widespread disapproval, fourteen Arab and Islamic countries, along with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have lambasted the statements made by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. The coordinated backlash followed a recent televised interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson where Huckabee suggested that Israel has the right to expand its borders significantly.

The discussion revolved around Israel's geographical boundaries and historical claims. Carlson queried Huckabee about the idea of a land extending from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt, questioning whether present-day Israel could assert such heritage. Huckabee responded casually, stating that 'it would be fine if they took it all'.

The statement triggered a unified response from foreign ministries of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, as they issued a scathing critique on Saturday night from Doha. The nations labeled the remarks 'dangerous and inflammatory', expressing profound concern. The statement rejected any notion of Israeli sovereignty over occupied Arab territories, emphasizing a flagrant breach of international law and a threat to regional stability.

The nations stressed that continuing such expansionist rhetoric could inspire further violence and undercut peace efforts. Huckabee later attempted to dial back his comments, describing them as 'somewhat of a hyperbolic statement' and reiterating Israel's current territorial security and non-expansion intentions. Nonetheless, the ministries urged an end to incendiary remarks, arguing they escalate tensions instead of promoting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

