Left Menu

Cuomo's Comeback: Running for NYC Mayor

Andrew Cuomo, former New York Governor, plans to run for New York City Mayor as an independent. After losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo seeks to challenge the progressive agenda. The crowded race includes incumbent Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo aims to gather anti-Mamdani support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:59 IST
Cuomo's Comeback: Running for NYC Mayor

Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York, has announced his candidacy for the city's mayoral race. Running as an independent, Cuomo enters a crowded political field, challenging prominent left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo, who recently lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani, declared his latest campaign effort through a video message, emphasizing his commitment to offering solutions and continuing his political journey. The upcoming general election in November also features incumbent Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

As opponents of Mamdani rally against his progressive policies, there's been a call for unity among donors and voters behind a single candidate to prevent vote splitting. Cuomo's ongoing campaign marks another phase in his attempt at a political comeback after resigning as governor amid allegations of misconduct, which he denied.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025