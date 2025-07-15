Cuomo's Comeback: Running for NYC Mayor

Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York, has announced his candidacy for the city's mayoral race. Running as an independent, Cuomo enters a crowded political field, challenging prominent left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo, who recently lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani, declared his latest campaign effort through a video message, emphasizing his commitment to offering solutions and continuing his political journey. The upcoming general election in November also features incumbent Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

As opponents of Mamdani rally against his progressive policies, there's been a call for unity among donors and voters behind a single candidate to prevent vote splitting. Cuomo's ongoing campaign marks another phase in his attempt at a political comeback after resigning as governor amid allegations of misconduct, which he denied.