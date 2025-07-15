Court Blocks Removal of Afghan Protection Status

The U.S. appeals court issued a temporary block this Monday, preventing the Trump administration from terminating the temporary protective status (TPS) of thousands of Afghan nationals residing in the country.

This development comes following an administrative stay imposed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which will remain effective until July 21.

The decision grants Afghans under TPS a temporary reprieve as the court deliberates on broader implications. The case highlights ongoing legal challenges and policy debates surrounding immigration and protective status designations.

