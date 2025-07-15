Left Menu

Diplomatic Engagement: Jaishankar Meets Xi at SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers. The gathering provided an opportunity for discussing diplomatic relations and strategic cooperation among member states.

Updated: 15-07-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:30 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter took place at a summit of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring avenues for strategic cooperation between the two nations. This summit marks a pivotal moment in fostering dialogue among member countries.

The SCO meeting served as a platform for enhancing regional cooperation, with foreign ministers addressing various geopolitical concerns and exploring opportunities for collaboration. The interactions underscore the importance of dialogue in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

