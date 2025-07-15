Left Menu

Israel has taken initial steps towards implementing a humanitarian aid agreement with the EU for Gaza, but full execution has not been achieved, according to EU aid chief Hadja Lahbib. While some aid trucks have entered, their numbers remain unclear, stirring concerns at the EU meeting in Brussels.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:33 IST
EU Critiques Israel's Partial Implementation of Gaza Aid Agreement
  • Belgium

The European Union has voiced concerns over Israel's incomplete implementation of a humanitarian aid agreement concerning Gaza. Through limited progress, trucks have gained entry, yet the extent remains uncertain.

In light of these developments, EU aid chief Hadja Lahbib expressed that though initial steps are promising, the full agreement requires further action. The remarks surfaced ahead of a crucial EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels.

EU officials continue to press for comprehensive adherence to aid protocols, emphasizing the need for clarity in aid delivery statistics to ensure effective humanitarian efforts in the region.

