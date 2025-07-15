EU Critiques Israel's Partial Implementation of Gaza Aid Agreement

The European Union has voiced concerns over Israel's incomplete implementation of a humanitarian aid agreement concerning Gaza. Through limited progress, trucks have gained entry, yet the extent remains uncertain.

In light of these developments, EU aid chief Hadja Lahbib expressed that though initial steps are promising, the full agreement requires further action. The remarks surfaced ahead of a crucial EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels.

EU officials continue to press for comprehensive adherence to aid protocols, emphasizing the need for clarity in aid delivery statistics to ensure effective humanitarian efforts in the region.

