US Treasury Secretary Bessent says ‘formal process’ for Powell successor has started, Bloomberg News reports
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:10 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview on Bloomberg Surveillance on Tuesday, said that a "formal process" is already starting to identify a potential successor to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
"There are a lot of great candidates, and we'll see how rapidly it progresses," Bessent said.
Bessent also said it would be confusing for Powell to remain at the Fed after his term as chair ends.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Dips as Trade Optimism Fuels Federal Reserve Rate Cut Bets
Trump's Strategic Moves for Federal Reserve Leadership
Trump Criticizes Federal Reserve Over Interest Rates
Anticipated Trade Deals: U.S. Treasury Signals Big Announcements Ahead
Trump's Call for Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Powell Urged to Resign