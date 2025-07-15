Left Menu

Unidentified miscreants defile late TN CM Karunanidhi's statue

Some unidentified miscreants defiled the statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by pouring black paint on it here, police said on Tuesday.The 16-feet high statue is located at the entrance to Anna Park and it was unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin on June 11, 2023.Police said the wrongdoers could have splashed the paint on the statue of the former DMK president early in the day.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:28 IST
Unidentified miscreants defile late TN CM Karunanidhi's statue
  • Country:
  • India

Some unidentified miscreants defiled the statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by pouring black paint on it here, police said on Tuesday.

The 16-feet high statue is located at the entrance to Anna Park and it was unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin on June 11, 2023.

Police said the wrongdoers could have splashed the paint on the statue of the former DMK president early in the day. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, state tourism Minister R Rajendran visited the park and inspected the work to remove the stains. He urged the police to bring the culprits to book.

Terming it as an 'insult' to the iconic leader, MDMK chief Vaiko said the desecration of Karunanidhi's statue by anti-social elements was highly condemnable.

He urged the police to identify and arrest the forces trying to destroy the political culture of Tamil Nadu and disrupt the peace in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025