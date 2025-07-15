Left Menu

Corruption by BJP responsible for deteriorating public system: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:15 IST
Corruption by BJP responsible for deteriorating public system: Rahul
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government for the recent infrastructure losses during monsoons, alleging that corruption by the BJP was responsible for deteriorating public system and time has come to seek accountability for its failures.

''Monsoons came and took away your tax money - in the filth of BJP's corruption!,'' he alleged in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

''Every time a bridge collapses, every time a road gets washed away, every time a train derails, understand that it is not just a failure of construction...It is an organised loot - from your pocket.

''Every time a loved one dies in an accident and no one is held responsible, it is not an accident, it is murder,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Gandhi cited several examples of poor infrastructure and said a new bridge in Junagadh in Gujarat collapsed before inauguration, a national highway in Rajkot caved in due to rain and in Delhi's Pragati Maidan an underpass built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crores submerged again. Noting that it is the same situation every year during monsoons, he said a part of Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway in Uttarakhand submerged in the river and the bridge did not last even a year.

In Bihar, he claimed, 12 bridges have collapsed in the last five years and the latest case being a bridge worth crores collapsed in Araria before its inauguration. In Chhattisgarh too, he said, a recently constructed NH in Balrampur was washed away in rains.

Everything was built during the BJP tenure, he alleged, claiming that there are countless such examples.

''Every day, every year - from small villages to big cities in India - people are bearing the brunt of this deteriorating public system. And the Modi government's answer? - Increase taxes more. Now you think - where is this money going?,'' he asked.

Gandhi said governments levy taxes so that you get - Roads, bridges, hospitals, electricity, water.

''But in the BJP government this money goes - in the pockets of corrupt leaders, in the coffers of government commission agents and in shiny publicity hoardings.

''Enough is enough. India will not sit silent any more. It is time to hold this government to account – to hold it accountable for its failure and force it to take responsibility for its consequences,'' the former Congress chief alleged.

