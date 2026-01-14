New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell wins toss and opts to bowl against India in second ODI in Rajkot.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
