Pakistan's Call for Peace: A Diplomatic Approach to South Asian Stability

In a call for peace and stability, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged for the resolution of disputes with neighboring countries, including India, through dialogue rather than conflict. Speaking at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting, Dar highlighted the importance of diplomacy amidst recent regional tensions.

Dar criticized the attribution of the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan without credible evidence, which nearly resulted in major conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. The ensuing Operation Sindoor saw India retaliate for the Pahalgam attack, causing further escalation.

Beyond South Asia, Dar condemned Israeli and US attacks on Iran, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution in Palestine and a collective SCO response to climate change and trade development challenges, advocating for peaceful international relations and non-aggression principles.