Congress Party Champions OBC Representation: A Call for Inclusion

The Congress party's OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, addressed underrepresentation of backward communities in key sectors. Lauding leaders like Rahul Gandhi for their advocacy, the council emphasized Congress's commitment to social justice against BJP's stance on inclusion and equality in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST
  • India

The Congress party's OBC Advisory Council convened on Tuesday, spotlighting the pressing issue of underrepresentation of backward communities in the bureaucracy, media, and corporate sectors. The meeting, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, delved into strategies for uplifting marginalized groups.

Praise was heaped on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for their steadfast support of the OBC cause. Congress OBC department head, Anil Jaihind, lamented the marginalization of 90% of OBC, SC, and ST populations, emphasizing Rahul Gandhi's role in bringing these issues to the fore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's historical opposition to social justice and reservations, contrasting it with Congress's initiatives for equality. He stressed that the fight wasn't just for OBC reservations but for the broader recognition and empowerment of all marginalized classes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

