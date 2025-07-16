Global Shift: China's Rising Image Amid US Decline in Pew Survey

A recent survey by the Pew Research Centre reveals a marked shift in global perceptions of China and its leader, Xi Jinping, with views improving across multiple countries. In contrast, international opinions about the United States and former President Donald Trump have declined.

The study, which spans 24 countries, highlights a more balanced global stance towards the superpowers compared to 2020. The US is viewed favourably in eight countries while China holds a better image in seven, with the rest maintaining an equal perspective.

Experts suggest these shifts may be linked to the US's perceived reliability and leadership under Trump in the global economy. Meanwhile, concerns previously associated with China, like human rights and its pandemic management, seem to weigh less heavily on international opinions now.

