Global Shift: China's Rising Image Amid US Decline in Pew Survey

In a Pew Research Centre survey, international views of China's leader Xi Jinping have improved, while those for the US and Donald Trump have deteriorated. The study shows a closer alignment between the superpowers' images globally, reflecting shifts in public opinion and changing geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:25 IST
A recent survey by the Pew Research Centre reveals a marked shift in global perceptions of China and its leader, Xi Jinping, with views improving across multiple countries. In contrast, international opinions about the United States and former President Donald Trump have declined.

The study, which spans 24 countries, highlights a more balanced global stance towards the superpowers compared to 2020. The US is viewed favourably in eight countries while China holds a better image in seven, with the rest maintaining an equal perspective.

Experts suggest these shifts may be linked to the US's perceived reliability and leadership under Trump in the global economy. Meanwhile, concerns previously associated with China, like human rights and its pandemic management, seem to weigh less heavily on international opinions now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

