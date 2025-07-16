Opposition Leaders Urge Statehood Restoration for J&K and Ladakh
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce legislation in the coming Monsoon session of Parliament that would restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. They additionally sought inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the region's cultural and political interests.
- Country:
- India
Top opposition leaders in India, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring forward legislation in the next Parliamentary session to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and provide key constitutional protections to Ladakh.
In their appeal, Kharge and Gandhi referenced a longstanding demand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of their statehood, highlighting that it is grounded in constitutional and democratic rights. They emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir's reduction from a state to a Union Territory is unprecedented.
Furthermore, they urged the government to expedite its assurances regarding Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to preserve the region's cultural and political uniqueness, ensuring protection for land and identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
