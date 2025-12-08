Left Menu

Call to Honor: Proposing Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Statue in Parliament

Congress MP Deepender Hooda advocates for a statue of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, composer of Vande Mataram, in Parliament. Hooda criticizes the BJP for politicizing nationalism while A Bimol Akoijam demands debate on issues like Manipur's crisis, highlighting unemployment and other pressing national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:09 IST
On Monday, Congress MP Deepender Hooda made a compelling call for the installation of a statue of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the esteemed composer of the national song Vande Mataram, within the Parliament House complex.

Engaging in a discussion in the Lok Sabha marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Hooda declared that his party would back such a government initiative. In a pointed critique of the ruling BJP, Hooda accused the party of leveraging nationalism for electoral purposes, emphasizing that true devotion should steer clear of political manipulation.

Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam also partook in the debate, arguing for a thorough discussion on the dire ethnic conflict in Manipur. Akoijam accused the BJP of divisive policies, asserting that critical issues like unemployment and air quality remain unaddressed amidst the BJP's focus on patriotic rhetoric.

