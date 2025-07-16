AAP Criticizes BJP Over Delayed Women's Aid and High Mobile Costs

In a sharp critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday condemned the delay in providing promised financial assistance to women in the capital. The promised aid of Rs 2,500 per month has yet to be disbursed, Bharadwaj highlighted.

Accusing the state government of reneging on electoral promises, Bharadwaj noted that while funds were swiftly allocated for hiring staff and costly mobile phones for ministers, the promised aid for women remains undelivered. He criticized the new Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh phone ceilings for the Chief Minister and ministers, mocking the BJP's priorities.

The controversy intensified as Bharadwaj called for action on pending promises, while the BJP faces scrutiny over budget allocations. According to a memo from the General Administration Department, expensive mobile replacements are subject to conditions, drawing further criticism amidst financial aid delays for women in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)