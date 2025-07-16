Left Menu

Lula's Popularity Rises Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

Approval for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government increased for the first time in 2023, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. A Quaest poll indicated a rise in Lula's approval rating to 43%, with disapproval dropping to 53%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Approval ratings for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration have risen for the first time this year. This uptick follows a significant policy shift announced by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, effective August.

The poll conducted by Quaest and commissioned by brokerage Genial reveals that 43% of Brazilian voters now approve of Lula's leadership, marking a three-percentage-point increase from May's results. Simultaneously, disapproval ratings receded from 57% to 53% during the same period.

The survey, carried out between July 10 and July 14, sampled 2,004 eligible voters through in-person interviews. The findings come with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, reflecting shifting public sentiment amid international trade tensions.

