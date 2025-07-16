Lula's Popularity Rises Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

Approval ratings for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration have risen for the first time this year. This uptick follows a significant policy shift announced by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, effective August.

The poll conducted by Quaest and commissioned by brokerage Genial reveals that 43% of Brazilian voters now approve of Lula's leadership, marking a three-percentage-point increase from May's results. Simultaneously, disapproval ratings receded from 57% to 53% during the same period.

The survey, carried out between July 10 and July 14, sampled 2,004 eligible voters through in-person interviews. The findings come with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, reflecting shifting public sentiment amid international trade tensions.