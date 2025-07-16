Lula's Popularity Rises Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges
Approval for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government increased for the first time in 2023, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. A Quaest poll indicated a rise in Lula's approval rating to 43%, with disapproval dropping to 53%.
Approval ratings for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration have risen for the first time this year. This uptick follows a significant policy shift announced by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, effective August.
The poll conducted by Quaest and commissioned by brokerage Genial reveals that 43% of Brazilian voters now approve of Lula's leadership, marking a three-percentage-point increase from May's results. Simultaneously, disapproval ratings receded from 57% to 53% during the same period.
The survey, carried out between July 10 and July 14, sampled 2,004 eligible voters through in-person interviews. The findings come with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, reflecting shifting public sentiment amid international trade tensions.
