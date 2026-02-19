Left Menu

Congress Reinforces Vision for Inclusive Telangana after Local Poll Triumph

Following a major win in Telangana's local polls, Congress leadership, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, convened in Delhi to review strategies. Affirming commitment to social welfare and economic empowerment, they aim to enhance the state's development programs, focusing on social justice and inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:02 IST
Congress Reinforces Vision for Inclusive Telangana after Local Poll Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leaders gathered in Delhi, led by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, to strategize post-victory in the Telangana local body elections. The discussion revolved around strengthening the party's grip and continuing social welfare initiatives.

The meeting, attended by notable figures from Congress, marked a decisive step towards enhancing the party's commitment to economic empowerment and justice for all in Telangana. State leaders highlighted the success of development programs under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government.

During the session, the progress in sectors like agriculture and education was lauded, with initiatives such as the Young India Residential Schools in the spotlight. Future plans under the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision aim to deliver key promises and foster inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026