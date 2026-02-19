Congress Reinforces Vision for Inclusive Telangana after Local Poll Triumph

Top Congress leaders gathered in Delhi, led by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, to strategize post-victory in the Telangana local body elections. The discussion revolved around strengthening the party's grip and continuing social welfare initiatives.

The meeting, attended by notable figures from Congress, marked a decisive step towards enhancing the party's commitment to economic empowerment and justice for all in Telangana. State leaders highlighted the success of development programs under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government.

During the session, the progress in sectors like agriculture and education was lauded, with initiatives such as the Young India Residential Schools in the spotlight. Future plans under the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision aim to deliver key promises and foster inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)