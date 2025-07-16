High-Profile Immigration Case: Kilmar Abrego's Legal Battle

Kilmar Abrego, a Salvadoran migrant who was wrongly deported to El Salvador, faces human smuggling charges upon his return to the U.S. His legal fate remains unclear as a court hearing approaches.

Federal prosecutors are pressing U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw to overturn a magistrate's decision granting Abrego bail pending trial. Even if Abrego is released from criminal custody, immigration authorities under President Donald Trump are poised to detain him for a potential second deportation.

Abrego, accused of involvement in a smuggling ring, has become a focal point in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. While prosecutors claim he is associated with the MS-13 gang, his lawyers vehemently deny the allegations, arguing that the charges are intended to mask violations of his rights.