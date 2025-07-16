China and European Parliament: A Diplomatic Thaw Sets the Stage for Future Cooperation

BEIJING—In a move to mend strained relations, China reaffirmed its commitment to normalizing ties with the European Parliament. This development comes as Beijing seeks closer economic and political connections with Brussels amid ongoing global trade tensions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation with European counterparts.

Past setbacks had largely stemmed from disputes over human rights issues in Xinjiang, which had led to sanctions on both sides. A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry announced that restrictions on mutual exchanges of lawmakers have been lifted, a sign of thawing diplomatic relations.

The normalization of ties was initially confirmed earlier this year, and Wednesday's announcement comes as both sides prepare for an imminent leaders' summit. The meeting will see EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, paving the way for future collaboration.