Political Push: Congress Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the Congress's call for statehood restoration. Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi petitioned PM Modi for legislation in the upcoming Parliament session. While statehood restoration is a priority, rebuilding Articles 370 and 35A remains a significant challenge for local parties.

Political Push: Congress Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Political momentum is building in Jammu and Kashmir as local parties welcomed a significant move by the Congress. The opposition party is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore full statehood to the region, a demand made in a recent letter by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Expressing gratitude, the ruling National Conference and People's Democratic Party underscored the urgency of this restoration. Both parties see statehood as a rightful entitlement delayed far too long, and they call for immediate legislative action in the upcoming Monsoon parliament session.

However, the battle for Jammu and Kashmir is twofold. While statehood restoration remains crucial, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, which once granted special autonomy, continues to be a pivotal issue. Local leaders assert it's vital for these articles to be addressed in discussions and legislative bodies.

