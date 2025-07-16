Peter Magyar's Canoe Campaign: A New Wave in Hungarian Politics

Peter Magyar, Hungary's leading opposition figure, took to the waters on Wednesday, launching a unique campaign tour by canoe. He leads the Tisza party, which aims to contend solo against nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the upcoming 2026 election.

Magyar's center-right Tisza party is currently outpacing Orban's ruling Fidesz in several polls, positioning itself as the primary threat to Orban's 15-year leadership as Hungary faces economic challenges. Speaking from Tokaj, Magyar described Hungary as being caught in an economic downturn, with stagnant growth and deteriorating public services.

Promising a 'Hungarian New Deal' to reinvigorate the economy through significant investments and EU funds, Magyar emphasized transparency in his plans. 'Tisza will forge an alliance with the Hungarian people, not in behind-closed-doors agreements,' he asserted. Despite being labeled as a 'digital political movement' by Orban, Tisza is making strides across Orban's political strongholds in small villages and towns.

