Nepal's 2026 Elections: A New Era of Digital Campaigning

Nepal's 2026 election campaign marks a significant transition as traditional grassroots methods merge with advanced digital strategies. This transformation comes amid a politically charged atmosphere following the Gen Z uprising of 2025, highlighting the importance of a hybrid approach.

The scene in Nepal's printing presses, once bustling with election-related orders, is now notably subdued. Business has slowed significantly compared to 2022, affecting local printers like Bijay Kumar Karki and Anita Chaudhary, who have experienced a sharp decline in demand due to the shift towards digital campaign tactics.

Political candidates and parties are increasingly turning to social media and digital advertisements to broaden their reach. They're investing in digital promotion, spending thousands of dollars on platforms like Facebook to engage with voters, aligning with new election ethics set by the electoral body. The Election Commission of Nepal has implemented ethical guidelines to regulate campaign materials and spending, signalling a new era of digital electioneering in the country.

