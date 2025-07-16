Left Menu

Stalin Accuses AIADMK Chief of 'Mortgaging' Party to BJP Amidst Welfare Initiatives

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami of compromising party integrity for personal gains with BJP. Speaking at a government event, Stalin highlighted his welfare schemes and criticized AIADMK for poor governance. He also inaugurated development projects, reinforcing DMK's commitment to social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of 'mortgaging' the party to BJP leader Amit Shah for personal benefits. This accusation was leveled during a government function where Stalin also underlined his developmental programs.

Highlighting achievements such as the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam,' which provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women, Stalin boasted about his government's transparency and inclusivity. He criticized AIADMK for stopping beneficial schemes and aligning with BJP despite past electoral setbacks due to such alliances.

During the event, Stalin inaugurated 47 projects and allocated funds for others, all aimed at enhancing welfare standards in Tamil Nadu. This included educational infrastructure developments and social housing projects, indicating DMK's continuous endeavor towards societal betterment ahead of the 2026 elections.

