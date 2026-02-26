BJP Accuses DMK of Misappropriating Credit for Central Welfare Schemes

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has accused the DMK-led government of taking undue credit for central welfare initiatives. He alleged that the state places stickers on Union government-funded projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and infrastructure developments to claim ownership.

Nagenthran launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, describing the administration as 'family rule' with poor governance leading to increased crime rates, including synthetic drug abuse and violence against women. He also pointed out the mismanagement in law enforcement and the education sector.

Highlighting the inefficiency of the state's administration, Nagenthran mentioned failure to deliver poll promises, such as the old pension scheme. He emphasized the need for a 'double engine government' led by both state and central BJP leadership for overall progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)