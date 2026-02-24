AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the party's third phase of poll promises, including financial support and incentives across various sectors. These include ex gratia payments for families, stipends for unemployed degree holders, increased relief for fishermen, and free power for weavers, aiming to address hardships faced under DMK rule.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled a package of poll promises designed to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The third phase of promises includes financial support for families impacted by the DMK's rule, such as a one-time ex gratia payment of Rs 10,000.
Palaniswami emphasized relief measures including increased stipends for unemployed degree holders, greater financial assistance for fishermen during the ban period, and free power for weavers, pledging to implement these schemes by spurring the state's revenue once elected.