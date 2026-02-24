Left Menu

AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the party's third phase of poll promises, including financial support and incentives across various sectors. These include ex gratia payments for families, stipends for unemployed degree holders, increased relief for fishermen, and free power for weavers, aiming to address hardships faced under DMK rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:15 IST
AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled a package of poll promises designed to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The third phase of promises includes financial support for families impacted by the DMK's rule, such as a one-time ex gratia payment of Rs 10,000.

Palaniswami emphasized relief measures including increased stipends for unemployed degree holders, greater financial assistance for fishermen during the ban period, and free power for weavers, pledging to implement these schemes by spurring the state's revenue once elected.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
3
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India
4
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026