AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled a package of poll promises designed to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The third phase of promises includes financial support for families impacted by the DMK's rule, such as a one-time ex gratia payment of Rs 10,000.

Palaniswami emphasized relief measures including increased stipends for unemployed degree holders, greater financial assistance for fishermen during the ban period, and free power for weavers, pledging to implement these schemes by spurring the state's revenue once elected.