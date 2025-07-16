Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Assam CM for Alleged Corruption Amid Election Controversy

Rahul Gandhi accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption and claimed he will be jailed. Gandhi alleged BJP and the Election Commission stole Maharashtra elections, and similar efforts are underway in Bihar. He urged Congress workers to prevent such actions in Assam and criticized media bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack during a party workers' meeting in Chaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being corrupt and predicted his incarceration. Gandhi alleged that Sarma's family will be held accountable, and the fearless Congress workers will ensure it.

The Congress leader further charged the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to fraudulently secure election victories, pointing to alleged malpractice in the Maharashtra assembly polls. Gandhi warned of similar tactics being deployed in Bihar and stressed the need for Congress vigilance in Assam's upcoming elections.

Criticizing media bias, Gandhi expressed discontent with their portrayal of political developments and emphasized the Congress's commitment to ideological battles against the perceived oligarchical trends in Indian politics. He rallied party workers to champion their cause in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

