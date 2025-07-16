Rahul Gandhi Slams Assam CM for Alleged Corruption Amid Election Controversy

In a scathing attack during a party workers' meeting in Chaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being corrupt and predicted his incarceration. Gandhi alleged that Sarma's family will be held accountable, and the fearless Congress workers will ensure it.

The Congress leader further charged the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to fraudulently secure election victories, pointing to alleged malpractice in the Maharashtra assembly polls. Gandhi warned of similar tactics being deployed in Bihar and stressed the need for Congress vigilance in Assam's upcoming elections.

Criticizing media bias, Gandhi expressed discontent with their portrayal of political developments and emphasized the Congress's commitment to ideological battles against the perceived oligarchical trends in Indian politics. He rallied party workers to champion their cause in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)