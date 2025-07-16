CEC Applauds Voter Involvement in Crucial Bihar Electoral Roll Cleanup

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressed gratitude to Bihar's voters for their active role in the necessary cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). His remarks followed Supreme Court hearings on challenges questioning the SIR's timing ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Opposition parties have voiced concerns that the ongoing process might disenfranchise millions of eligible voters lacking citizenship documentation. However, Kumar commended the eligible electors at a session with booth-level officers for their significant involvement in the revision.

According to the Election Commission, 6.85% of the 7.9 crore voters have yet to submit their enumeration forms. As of today, almost seven crore existing voters have submitted forms for the draft electoral roll set for release on August 1, 2025. Voters can verify their form status using the ECINet app or the Commission's website.