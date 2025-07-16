Left Menu

Trump's Clash with Fed Chief Powell: A Pivotal Power Struggle

U.S. President Donald Trump's potential move to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is under intense scrutiny. Angered by the Fed's stance on interest rates, Trump has openly challenged Powell's autonomy. Despite the pressure, Powell remains committed to his tenure amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST
Trump's Clash with Fed Chief Powell: A Pivotal Power Struggle
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump's looming decision to potentially dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is grabbing headlines. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Trump, displeased with the Fed's monetary policy, might soon act to remove Powell from his position, as confirmed by an unnamed White House official.

Discussions around Powell's future heated up during a meeting at the White House's Oval Office on Tuesday night, where Trump reportedly sought advice from Republican lawmakers. According to CBS News, multiple sources indicated that Trump's inclination to oust Powell was clear, following Trump's series of criticisms directed at the Fed's interest rate stance.

Despite pressure from the President, Powell, appointed by Trump and later nominated for a second term by President Joe Biden, has pledged to complete his term, which concludes in 2026. Recent budget disputes, particularly concerning a costly renovation project, have further strained the relationship between the White House and the Fed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025