Labour Party Faces Internal Strife Amid Welfare Reforms Clash

The UK Labour Party suspended four lawmakers for opposing welfare reforms, a move by PM Keir Starmer to regain control. Previously, a U-turn on reform plans led to fears of more costly decisions. The suspensions aim to reinforce party discipline amidst internal challenges.

Updated: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Labour Party in Britain is grappling with internal discord after suspending four lawmakers for their opposition to government welfare reforms. This decisive move by Prime Minister Keir Starmer comes after his authority was questioned when numerous Labour lawmakers compelled a reversal on key welfare policies.

Starmer's detractors among the party believe that if left unchecked, more lawmakers, particularly recent electees, might demand economically challenging decisions, such as removing a two-child restriction on welfare benefits. Such actions threaten to further strain the financial capabilities of an already cash-strapped government.

Alongside the suspensions, three additional Labour lawmakers were stripped of their roles as trade envoys. As per a source within the party, these measures underscore an attempt to shore up discipline, preventing a drift from the central tenets of party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

