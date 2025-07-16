Mexico and Canada Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

In a significant move to bolster North American trade relations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The leaders agreed to enhance trade collaboration, particularly as new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump are set to take effect on August 1.

During her regular morning press briefing, President Sheinbaum highlighted the consensus with Carney that the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement must be upheld. They informed each other about correspondence from President Trump, aligning in their efforts to maintain fair trade practices.

This development reflects a strategic partnership between Mexico and Canada, focused on countering potential economic impacts from U.S. tariff policies. Both nations are committed to a united front in preserving balanced trade relations across North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)